BREAKING High Salvington SUSSEX

Matthew Alexander, 31, was reported missing from High Salvington yesterday afternoon

February 8, 2022
Police conducted a search of the area and Matthew was sadly discovered deceased in the early hours of this morning.
There are no suspicious circumstances and the coroner’s officer has been informed, and officers are supporting Matthew’s family at this difficult time.

