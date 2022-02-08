If you see him please do not approach him:Dale Crozier is wanted by Police
Mindless Vandals target vehicle in Eastleigh
An Eastleigh based company DA Training and Consultancy providing key services and delivering free qualifications to Hampshire people who are facing redundancy...
Andover Murder Suspect Remanded to Crown Court
Shaun Dyson has appeared at Basingstoke Magistrates Court today (Wednesday) wearing a checked shirt and black jeans, speaking only to confirm his name, address...
The emails state that the victims owe a £25 fixed penalty charge
Police are warning people to be wary of fraudulent emails purporting to be from HM Courts and Tribunals after receiving five reports of scams in Sussex and...
UPDATED: Fire crews called to tackle blaze at a school in Abbey Wood South East London
Four fire crews and 25 firefighters from the London Fire Brigade (LFB) have been scrambled to tackle a blaze that has broken out at the De Lucy Primary school...
Department of Health said further 847 people have died from COVID19
A total of 14,576 patients have died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Thursday, the Department of Health said, up by...
Isle of Wight sex offender jailed for breaching order
Paedophile Allen Wilton has been jailed for 16 months for breaching his Sex Offenders Register requirements. The 49-year-old, of St Johns Wood Road in Ryde...
Isle of Wight Woman left with Catastrophic Injuries as Hit and run Scum remain on the run after Briddlesford Road Crash
An Isle of Wight woman has been left with a life-threatening brain injury and remains critical condition in Southampton General Hospital tonight (Friday)...
Detectives have charged three men with the murder and robbery of Lee Baxter, 34, from Ilford
Syd Goss, 20 of Huntsman Road, Ilford was arrested on Wednesday, 21 October and was charged on Saturday, 24 October. Jermaine Forrester, 23 of Ley...
Detectives investigating an incident in Brighton have made four arrests
Police were called to Rock Place about 11.50am on Monday, 19 October to reports of an assault involving three people, where a firearm is believed to have been...
Missing Lucy from Bedfordshire has been found safe and well
Missing Lucy Massey,14, last seen at 2.45pm on Saturday. She is 5’4”, large build, brown hair. Lucy was wearing a black top, black joggers, white trainers...
Woman arrested after multiple burglary in Gosport
Officers investigating a series of burglaries in Fareham and Gosport are releasing images of items they believe could have been stolen. In February they...
Police find body thought to be that of missing Gosport Man Curt Cutler
Police say that has been found a body whilst searching for a missing 23-year-old man from Gosport. Officers discovered a body during an investigation into the...
Bernie Clifton is set to headline The Magnificent Music Hall being held at Shanklin Theatre next week. Next Sunday at 4pm The Magnificent Music Hall show comes...
Police officers use belts to make improvised hoist in Northfleet cliff rescue
Police officers use belts to make improvised hoist in Northfleet cliff rescue Quick thinking officers turned their belts into an improvised hoist to rescue a...
A man has been sentenced for multiple incidents of assault which occurred in Aylesbury
Dean Callum, aged 56, of Weedon Road, Aylesbury was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment with one year on extended licence in a hearing at Aylesbury Crown...
Have you seen Jacqueline Roper, 76, who has gone missing in Canvey Island?
Jacqueline was last seen this morning, Wednesday 7 October at around 10.20am, in Hassell Road, Canvey Island.She has been described as 5ft tall, with red/brown...
The aftermath of a Ford ST ploughing a Mini into crash barrier
A road traffic collision involving an Orange Ford ST and a mini on the dual carriageway caused delays in Newport this afternoon. Both drivers escaped injury...
“The pain and anguish you have caused should not be underestimated”
Police have launched an appeal to locate a six-foot bronze crucifix swiped from a church in Newcastle by a team of thoughtless thieves. At about 9am on...
Chancellor pays tribute to all those who are working tirelessly within the construction industry
In these challenging times, I want to pay tribute to all those who are working tirelessly within the construction industry. Delivering on large or small...
A man has been jailed for nine years after assaulting a woman after a night out in Sheffield
Sergio Debrito, 27, was found guilty of Section 18 assault by a jury at Sheffield Crown Court this week DC Shaun Vine, investigating, said: “In the early...
Sergey Koudriavstev, 48 of no fixed abode has been charged with two counts of murder on the afternoon of Friday, 24 May. He has been remanded in custody to...
Police are appealing for information to help find a missing Blackpool teenager
Chloe Judge, 17, was last seen in the Jeffrey Square area around 7am yesterday (Tuesday, November 3). She is described as white, 5ft 3in tall, of slim build...
Assaulting a police officer is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated
This is the message being issued by Sussex Police after a significant number of officers were assaulted on duty on Christmas Day. Detective Chief...
A judge has jailed a man for five years after a jury found him guilty of rape
Jamie Speller raped the woman, who was known to him, inside her home on 17 November 2018. On 14 December he assaulted her by pushing her over two times...