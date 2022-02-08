BREAKING BRIGHTON SUSSEX

If you see him please do not approach him:Dale Crozier is wanted by Police

February 8, 2022
1 Min Read
Police are searching for Dale Crozier, who is wanted for arrest in relation to a series of burglaries around Brighton and Hove.
Crozier, 30, is described as being around 6ft tall with dark brown hair, and is known to frequent areas around Brighton and Hove including the Marina.
If you see him please do not approach him, but call 999 immediately quoting serial 47220017493.
