A man has been sentenced to five years in prison following a warrant that was conducted in Hitchin last year

On Sunday 23 May (2021), officers carried out a warrant at a property in Redhill Road and discovered a large amount of cannabis, believed to be worth around £5,600. Over £7,000 worth of cash was also seized from the property, as well as a sawn-off shotgun and cartridge.

Bayley Broux, aged 24 and of Redhill Road, Hitchin, was arrested at the scene and subsequently charged with possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition for a shotgun, and possession with intent to supply a Class B drug (cannabis).

He appeared at St Alban’s Crown Court on Friday 14 January for sentencing, having previously plead guilty, where he was sentenced to five years in prison.

Detective Constable Rebecca Robinson, who led the investigation, said: “I hope that Broux uses his time in prison to reflect on his choices. A large amount of cannabis has been removed from our streets, as well as a viable weapon.

“Drugs are often a driving factor behind a lot of violence and exploitation within our local communities. I hope that this lengthy sentence will serve as a deterrent to those who choose to deal drugs in our county: we will continue to work to ensure that Hertfordshire is a safer place for the public, but a hostile place for criminals.

“As part of this work, we rely on residents to report any suspicious activity in their neighbourhoods so that we can take the appropriate action. If you don’t feel comfortable speaking to us directly, you can always share information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers.”