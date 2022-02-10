An investigation has been launched into the death of a man who we rescued from a house fire

At about 8.40pm The fire service received a report of a fire at a residential property in the Millfield area of Sunderland.
Crews from Farringdon, Marley Park and Washington were on the scene in a matter of minutes and quickly entered the property to extinguish the blaze.
They rescued a man in his 60s from inside the address and he was immediately attended to by the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) 🚑
However, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene and a joint investigation into the circumstances is now underway alongside Northumbria Police.
We want to applaud the crews, and the fire control, for their quick actions in attending the incident and for doing everything they could to bring the occupant to safety.
Fire investigators will now be supporting the police who are still carrying out enquiries to trace the man’s next of kin.
At this early stage, the police do not believe the fire is suspicious but anyone who wants to report information to them can do so at their website, or by calling 101, quoting reference NP-20220208-1037.
It is always sad to bring you an update of this nature and our thoughts are very much with the man’s family at this time
