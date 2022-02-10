A woman has been jailed for 27 months after admitting arson at a property in Stoke-on-Trent

Samantha Bond, 24, of Snow Hill, Shelton, was sentenced at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on 8 February after pleading guilty to arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered.

Bond used a cigarette lighter to deliberately set fire to her bed and sheets in a shared accommodation residency, resulting in £1,000 worth of damage, on 11 August 2021.

The blaze caused significant damage to the room – melting the carpet and disintegrating the bed as a result.

Bond extinguished the remains of the fire herself by patting at the surface with her hands.

A worker at the premises was alerted of the damage upon a routine inspection of the room, where officers were called and Bond was subsequently arrested.

PC Mark Aldridge, of Staffordshire Police, said: “Fellow residents of this premises could have received serious or even fatal injuries as a result of Bond’s actions.

“Thankfully, the fire was contained to a small area and appeared to run out of fuel naturally.

“I welcome this sentencing and hope it serves as an example to those who use fire as a method of causing damage. Arson carries serious implications to the wider community and is not tolerated in any form.”

Leigh Richards, Fire Investigation Lead at Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service is pleased to see this sentencing.

“Fire investigators conducted a thorough inspection of the scene alongside our colleagues from Staffordshire Police, where we managed to collectively identify evidence of deliberate ignition and bring the perpetrator to justice.”