Officers made short work of putting a car thief back behind bars… just 24 hours after left prison

Colin Jones, 43, was last week jailed for four and half years after he broke into an Ashington home and stole a car in the early hours of December 15 last year.

Less than 24 hours earlier, on the morning of December 14, he had been released from prison after serving a sentence for a separate burglary.

But old habits die hard for Jones, who marked his release by breaking into the home on Bothal Terrace and rifling through the residents’ belongings, stealing a mobile, cash and keys to the occupants’ car.

The vehicle was reported stolen hours later after the owner prepared to start the school run, only to notice it was gone.

Following the burglary report, officers from Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols department worked hard to locate the vehicle before lunchtime.

It was returned undamaged to the owner and Jones was arrested and locked up in a custody suite…all within 30 hours of his release from prison.

He was charged later that day and remanded in custody before pleading guilty to the break-in and car theft when he appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on January 18.

And he was back at the same court last week, on February 3, where a judge sentenced him to four and half years behind bars.

Detective Constable Jon Mullen of Northumbria Police said: “The saying ‘old habits die hard’ is particularly true in the case of Colin Jones.

“He celebrated his release by having drinks with a friend before deciding to gift himself with a new car.

“Sadly for Jones, he’d already proved before that he wasn’t great at evading police and he was arrested quickly by our officers and charged just as fast.”

DC Mullen added: “No one deserves to have their home evaded and their hard-earned property stolen and I welcome last week’s sentence.

“I sincerely hope Jones spends the next few years considering his actions and planning for a better future.”

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Kim McGuinness, said: “Burglary is an invasive and upsetting crime that can negatively impact entire communities. Northumbria Police won’t stand for it as this speedy result in fighting crime shows.

“Some people just can’t help but repeat the errors of their past and have no desire to turn their lives around – it’s only right that they are caught to keep communities safe and prevent innocent people from being targeted time and time again. Great work to all involved.