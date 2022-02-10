Bartosz Wyrzykowski, 21, known locally as Bartek, was ambushed by men who poured out of a car in Eltham in the capital yesterday evening, with friends saying he was out with his girlfriend to buy milk.
The fatal stabbing of Bartek comes less than 24 hours after an 18-year-old boy, named locally as Donovan, was stabbed to death on Monday evening.
A friend has paid tribute to Bartek, describing him as ‘the kindest person ever’. She said: ‘He was the kindest person ever. He always made sure his family and friends were his number one priority. He didn’t deserve this. May his soul rest in perfect peace.’
A 21-year-old man stabbed to death in south east London yesterday less than 100 metres from a school has been named
