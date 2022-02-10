CCTV images have been released by officers investigating a shop robbery in #Sheerness

Officers believe the man in the photos may have important information about the incident which is alleged to have happened at a business in Queensway, on Monday 17 January 2022 at 11.50am.

During the robbery, a shop assistant was reported to have been threatened by a man, before he stole a large quantity of money from a shop till.

Investigating officer PC Emma Laimbeer said: ‘We appreciate that the man’s features are not visible in the images, but are hoping that the distinctive clothing is easily identifiable and that someone may know who he is, or he recognises himself and contacts us.’

Anybody with information is asked to call the appeal line on 01795 419119, quoting crime reference 46/10634/22.

You can also contact

Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555111 or use the online form on their website.