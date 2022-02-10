Police investigation launched after two Isle of Wight sea eagle have been found dead in Dorset

Two white-tailed sea eagles that were reintroduced on the Isle of Wight have been recovered dead on a multi-agency operations in the south of England including one in Dorset An investigation is underway to ascertain the causes of death of both birds, who are undergoing post mortem and toxicological examination. These birds are extremely rare and we ask the public to be vigilant and to report any information they may have relating to the death of these birds to Dorset Police at 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk, quoting occurrence 55220015571 with your contact details. You can contact us in confidence. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org. Three other eagles are currently present in Dorset.