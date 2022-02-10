Two white-tailed sea eagles that were reintroduced on the Isle of Wight have been recovered dead on a multi-agency operations in the south of England including one in Dorset An investigation is underway to ascertain the causes of death of both birds, who are undergoing post mortem and toxicological examination. These birds are extremely rare and we ask the public to be vigilant and to report any information they may have relating to the death of these birds to Dorset Police at 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk, quoting occurrence 55220015571 with your contact details. You can contact us in confidence. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org. Three other eagles are currently present in Dorset.
Police investigation launched after two Isle of Wight sea eagle have been found dead in Dorset
You may also like
Firefighters are warning smokers of the danger of not disposing of cigarettes properly after a fire in South Croydon
Firefighters are warning smokers of the danger of not disposing of cigarettes properly after a fire at a pair of semi-detached houses on Mallard Road in South...
A man has been arrested in relation to a fire at a school in Eastbourne
Emergency services were called to Stafford County Junior School, Ringwood Road, around 7.20pm on Sunday (November 15) following reports of smoke coming from...
Ten fire engines and around 80 firefighters tackle West Drayton Blaze
Ten fire engines and around 80 firefighters have been called to property ablaze late on Thursday evening. Firefighters and officers from across West London...
Anthony Russel 38 has been charged with Three murders and a car jacking
The charges are in relation to the deaths of Julie Williams and son David Williams in two separate incidents and 31 yr old Nichola McGregor who was found dead...
Police probe launched after Hoax Mayday call sparks search
A search involving Cowes lifeboat two of the Isle of Wight Coastguard search and rescue teams and the Cowes Harbourmaster has been confirmed as a hoax. Teams...
Breaking: Fire crews from Portchester, Fareham Hightown and an aerial ladder from Southsea are currently dealing with a fire at a Mill in Titchfield. Fire...
Woman arrested after child in involved in a collision in Dartford
Kent Police was called to a report of a collision between a car and a pedestrian on the A226 London Road at Stone, near the junction with Acacia Road, at 3...
Thousands of people from across the City stood in Portsmouth’s Guildhall Square to remember
Thousands of people from across the City stood in Portsmouth’s Guildhall Square this morning to commemorate the contribution of British and Commonwealth...
A man has been jailed for over three years for drug offences in Ipswich
A man has been jailed for over three years for drug offences in Ipswich. 50 year old Arthur Edwards of Bramford Lane in Ipswich was convicted and sent to...
Faith Taylor is Missing from Bulwell
The teenager went missing from Bulwell on Thursday (08/10/20). Faith is slim, 5ft 6 tall and dark hair. Last wearing a black coat, black tracksuit...
Cyclist Rushed to Hospital After Being Hit by Car in Bridgemary Gosport
A cyclist has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Bridgemary, Gosport. Emergency services were called just before 6pm this evening. Police have...
Officers are appealing for information after receiving reports of two indecent exposure incidents in Portsmouth
Officers are appealing for information after receiving reports of two indecent exposure incidents in Portsmouth. In each incident, a man indecently exposed...
Your duty is done take it easy now, we’ll take it from here’ as major manhunt continues to find PSCO Julia James’ Killer
Officers are continuing to scour woodland using Police blood dogs and examining a wide scene following the murder of PCSO Julia James. Officer shave now...
Police have launched a murder inquiry after the death of a baby in Heywood
Officers were called to a report from the hospital of concern for a baby just before 6.30pm on Friday 8 January 2021. A two-week-old baby girl was taken to...
A mother who left her newborn baby son to die in woodland in the New Forest has today been jailed for life with a minimum of nine years
Silipa Keresi was convicted of murder by a jury after it was heard she had wrapped baby Malakai in a towel and left him by a tree off Shore Road, Hythe. ...
Police need your help to find Jean Robert Yanguna
Jean is 15 years old and who is #Missing from his home address in #Brent JR has links to #Hounslow and #Fulham .
If seen call police on 101 ref 20MIS035629
Landslide on the Brighton line
Land Slide Between #Hove & #Brighton is causing major delays on the West coast line,
Tickets are valid on local buses.
A40 closed at Target Mcdonalds following serious incident near Northolt
A section of the A40 has been closed following a serious incident understood to involve a Tesco heavy goods vehicle. Officers from the Met Police have closed...
Festival Revellers spark major rescue from Mud by Coastguard on the Isle of Wight
Three drunk festival revellers who had been attending the Isle of Wight festival have sparked a major mud rescue operation overnight on the Island. The trio...
Home owner treated after fire rips through Lydd property
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of an electrical fire at a home in Dennes Lane, in Lydd, Romney Marsh. Four fire engines, a height vehicle...
A gunman who fired four shots after leaving a Watford nightclub has been jailed for seven years.
A gunman who fired four shots after leaving a Watford nightclub was (Friday) jailed for seven years. Elliot Simon, 28, had initially acted a peacemaker during...
Man Fighting for His Life Woman Arrested for Attempted Murder in Portsmouth
Police officers standing guard outside a Property in Portsmouth where a man was attacked by a woman in early of the morning. A woman has been arrested...
A man thought to have been seriously injured following an altercation in Gillingham is being urged to come forward
Detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate launched an investigation after two men were involved in the incident in Johnson Avenue on...
Arrest made in connection with ambulance damage in Thanet
An arrest has been made by officers investigating damage caused to ambulances in Thanet. The 47-year-old man from Ramsgate was arrested on suspicion of...