Detectives investigating a report a woman was sexually assaulted in Sittingbourne have released an image of a man who may be able to assist with their enquiries

The victim reported being inappropriately touched, above her clothing, while she walked in East Street at around 3.30pm on Sunday 16 January 2022.
Following a review of CCTV from the nearby vicinity, Police have identified a man who may have important information which can help them establish the full circumstances.
Anyone who recognises the man is asked to call us on 01795 419119 quoting 46/10163/22.
You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form available via this link: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/…/give-information…
