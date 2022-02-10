Officers seek witnesses to rape at Canterbury bar

Detectives investigating a report that a woman was raped in a Canterbury bar are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The incident took place at The Loft Bar in St Margaret’s Street at midnight on Saturday 5 February 2022. The victim was upstairs in the ladies toilets at the time of the offence and it is understood there were other women travelling to and from the toilets at that time, who may have unknowingly seen something that could assist officers.

A 36-year-old man from Canterbury was arrested on suspicion of rape shortly after the incident and remains under investigation. He is on police bail until Friday 4 March 2022.

Officers continue to carry out their enquiries and would like to hear from anyone who attended the bar that night and could have visited the upstairs toilets around that time. Any details, no matter how seemingly insignificant, could be vital to the investigation.

Witnesses with information should contact Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting reference 46/24029/22. You can also contact Crimestoppers in Kent anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or by visiting their website.