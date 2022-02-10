A man who died after being stabbed in Greenwich has been named by police

Police were called at 5.11pm on Tuesday, 8 February to reports of a stabbing in Lionel Road, SE9.

Officers attended with London Ambulance Service paramedics. They found a man with stab wounds.

He was treated at the scene and taken to an east London hospital but despite the best efforts of the emergency services he was pronounced dead a short time later.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

While formal identification awaits, the deceased can be named as Bartosz Wyrzykowski, aged 21 – known as Bartek to his family and friends.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place at Greenwich Mortuary on Friday, 11 February.

Homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command investigate – Detective Inspector Mel Pressley said:

“I want to reassure the local community that a team of experienced and dedicated officers are working tirelessly to ensure those responsible for Bartek’s murder are identified and apprehended.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of this incident to come forward and speak to police.

“Lionel Road would have been busy at around 5pm – did you see an altercation involving a group of people; did you capture any of the incident on your phone?

“If you can help, please get in contact with my team as the information you hold could prove vital to progressing this investigation.”

At this early stage there have been no arrests but enquiries continue.

Anyone with information, however limited they may think it is, should contact the incident room on 0208 721 4622. Footage and images can be uploaded at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/01MPS22T51-PO1.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.