Officers from the Special Constabulary volunteered more than 30,000 hours in 2021

The 100-person team based in north Kent supported regular officers to undertake patrols, responded to calls for assistance from the public and investigated reports of crime.

During 2021 the Special Constabulary clocked up 32,951 hours of their own time to look after local communities and keep Kent safe. This included road safety initiatives, community engagement and emergency response.

They also made a significant number of arrests, took ownership of criminal investigations, and undertook proactive deployments to keep women and girls in Kent safe.

All of this was done during a period of increased demand on police and fitted in with the officer’s day jobs which range from a professional wrestler to investment bankers.

Chief Superintendent Neil Loudon, Divisional Commander for north Kent said: “This exceptional team is made up of volunteers, who give up their own time to look after our communities and keep Kent safe.

“Policing during 2021 was incredibly challenging and we became more reliant than ever on the support and exception contribution of the Special Constabulary.

“The quality of their work is of the highest standard and as a direct result of their hard work, commitment and efforts we were able to maintain a first-class service to the people of Kent throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and continue to do so.”

Special Co-ordinator for north Kent, PC Sarah Wyatt added: “I am overwhelmed on a daily basis by the professionalism and dedication of our Specials on the north division, their support to Kent Police is crucial more than ever and I am very proud to support them all”

Special constables are volunteers who have full police powers, equipment and uniform and who work alongside regular officers at Kent Police. They give up a minimum of 16 hours of their own time every month, to help police an area of their choice.

For more information or to register your interest visit Special constable and volunteers | Kent Police