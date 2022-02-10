QA hospital is incredibly busy

The emergency department is here for people experiencing life-threatening injuries or illnesses;

– stroke

– difficulty breathing

– severe blood loss

– chest pain

– loss of consciousness

Only use 999 for emergencies. There are other services available to you if you need help.

Urgent treatment centres (UTCs) can help with urgent issues such as broken limbs, bites, stings, minor burns and stomach pains. Your closest UTCs are:

Petersfield Community Hospital: 8am to 8pm

St Mary’s Health Campus: 8am to 8pm

Gosport War Memorial: 8am to 10pm

Pharmacists can offer support, advice and medicine for conditions including coughs, colds, sore throats, tummy trouble and aches and pains. They can also help you understand the medication your have been prescribed.

Find your local pharmacy here: https://www.nhs.uk/service-search/pharmacy/find-a-pharmacy

🩺 Many GP practices also give you the option of logging an e-consult with them during opening hours.

If you aren’t sure where the best place for you to get care is including mental health issues, please contact NHS 111: 111.nhs.uk

NHS Hampshire and Isle of Wight Integrated Care System