Man left fighting for his life is airlifted to London hospital after Maidstone Street attack

A man has been airlifted to a London hospital fighting for his life after he was attacked on Maidstone Street on Thursday evening. Police have put in a crime scene at both ends of Pudding Lane and a police officer travelled in the ambulance with the serious ill middle-aged man following the attack.

One witness a woman who was out with her two young children told officers that the man was attacked and bystanders one man with a dog attempted to try and stop the altercation.

She went on to claim that the man was kicked a number of times whilst on the ground.

Air ambulance doctors used life-saving equipment to put the man asleep after landing in nearby Mote Park just after 9pm on Thursday evening.

The man has seen been intubated, packaged and flown to a London hospital.

Scene of crime officers from Kent Police have been seen recovering DNA, Blood and glass from near a bus stop on Pudding lane.

A crime scene remains in place Kent Police have been approached for comment