UPDATED:Man left fighting for his life is airlifted to London hospital after Maidstone Street attack

A man has been airlifted to a London hospital fighting for his life after he was attacked on Maidstone Street on Thursday evening. Police have put in a crime scene at both ends of Pudding Lane and a police officer travelled in the ambulance with the serious ill middle-aged man following the attack.

One witness a woman who was out with her two young children told officers that the man was attacked and bystanders one man with a dog attempted to try and stop the altercation.

She went on to claim that the man was kicked a number of times whilst on the ground.

Air ambulance doctors used life-saving equipment to put the man asleep after landing in nearby Mote Park just after 9pm on Thursday evening.

The man has seen been intubated, packaged and flown to a London hospital.

Scene of crime officers from Kent Police have been seen recovering DNA, Blood and glass from near a bus stop on Pudding lane.

A crime scene remains in place.

A spokesman’ for Kent Police said:At 7.44pm on Thursday 10 February 2022, patrols were called to a report of a disturbance in Pudding Lane, Maidstone. Officers attended the scene and a man has been taken to a London hospital by air ambulance for medical attention. An investigation is underway into the circumstances and witnesses or anyone with information is urged to call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 10-1162.