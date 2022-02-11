BREAKING BROMLEY KENT LONDON

A man has been charged in connection with a shooting in Lambeth Walk, SE11 on Saturday, 5 February

Rupert Earl-Ocran, 27 of Lambeth Walk, SE11 was charged on Thursday, 10 February with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of a firearm.
 
 
He appeared at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on the afternoon of Thursday, 10 February. A 36-year-old man arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and attempted murder and an 18-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm have been bailed
