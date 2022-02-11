Domestic abuse has led to a man being jailed for more than five years

Michael Yeo was jailed at Maidstone Crown Court on Friday 4 February 2022 after he admitted assault, kidnap, affray, criminal damage, possession of a bladed object and remaining unlawfully at large.

The court heard how the 26-year-old, of no fixed address, had assaulted his former partner following an argument at an address in Chatham in September 2021.

At the time of the offence, Yeo was on a temporary licence from HMP Sudbury having been jailed for burglary offences in March 2019, however he failed to return to the prison.

During the argument Yeo assaulted his victim by punching her several times in her shoulder before he bit her ear.

She attempted to flee to a nearby neighbour, but Yeo used a knife to threaten her, making her return to the address.

Officers were called and Yeo was arrested and later charged with the offences.

Investigating officer PC Harry Groves of the Chief Constable’s Crime Squad said: ‘Yeo subjected his former partner to a frightening and vicious assault. Domestic abuse is a real threat that women, and men alike, can face and it is important that victims report offences so we can appropriately investigate.

‘Kent Police takes domestic abuse extremely seriously, often victims remain silent in the hope that their partner’s behaviour will change. They often feel isolated and scared.

‘I want to remind victims they are not alone and that if anyone reading this faces this situation then please pick up the phone and talk to us. Domestic abuse is never acceptable and as this case shows, offenders will be sentenced accordingly.’