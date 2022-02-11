A violent man who burgled a house and threatened the woman who lived there is starting a prison sentence

On 11 December 2021, Thomas Arnold went to a house in Sevenoaks owned by a woman he knew, and damaged several windows.

The police were alerted after Arnold had left, and were with the victim when he phoned and made threats to harm her.

The following day he sent a series of phone messages to the victim that indicated he was stalking her.

Arnold then revisited the victim’s house while she was out and caused further damage, after which he entered through a broken window.

Once inside Arnold slashed sofas and chairs multiple times and stole a quantity of cash before leaving on foot.

Kent Police was called following the incident and officers swiftly arrested him near to the address.

Arnold, of Quarry Road, Maidstone was later charged with burglary, criminal damage and harassment causing a victim to fear harm would be used against her.

He pleaded guilty and on Wednesday 9 February 2022, the 31-year-old was sentenced to two years and four months’ imprisonment. Arnold will also be subject to a restraining order for five years.

PC James Grace, of the Vulnerability Investigation Team, said: ‘Arnold is a violent individual who put his victim through a terrifying ordeal.

‘His actions were those of a bully and a coward and west Kent will be a safer place while he is serving his prison sentence.

‘I would like to commend the victim for her courage and also the witnesses who ensured this criminal was brought to justice.’