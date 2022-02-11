A man has died after rolling his BMW M6 on the M2 near Rochester

Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses following a fatal collision near Rochester.

Investigators were called to the M2 at 10pm on Tuesday 8 February 2022 following a single-vehicle collision involving a silver BMW M6.

The vehicle left the coastbound carriageway at junction 3.

The driver, a 26-year-old man, sustained serious injures and was taken to a London hospital. He was pronounced deceased in the early hours on Friday 11 February. His next of kin have been informed.

Following on from an earlier appeal, officers are continuing to seek witnesses who may have witnessed the vehicle prior to the collision. Drivers with dashcam footage are also sought.

Anyone who has information about the incident, and has not yet spoken to Kent Police, are urged to contact officers.

Witnesses should call the SCIU appeal line on 01622 798 538 or emailsciu.td@kent.pnn.police.ukquoting reference SM/DS/26/22.