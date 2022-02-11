Police have confirmed a boy has been murdered in Milton Keynes today
A drug dealer who was caught with half a kilogram of cocaine, thousands of pounds in cash and a knife, after police stopped the minicab he was travelling in, has been jailed
A drug dealer who was caught with half a kilogram of cocaine, thousands of pounds in cash and a knife, after police stopped the minicab he was travelling in...
M6 closed in both directions after two HGV collision
There are ling delays on the M6 in both directions due to an incident that is closing the carriageway both ways at J10 (Walsall, A454). Two HGVs were involved...
A sex offender from Tunbridge Wells has been jailed after he assaulted an elderly woman in her own home
Soufyan Yahyaoui has been sentenced to 13 years in prison after subjecting the victim to a violent ordeal, which left her suffering injuries...
Man left with blood clot on his brain after attack at Bromley Station
Witness appeal after assault at St Mary Cray station – Bromley Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a man was attacked at St Mary Cray station, Bromley...
Hot weather – top tips to stay cool and safe
It’s hot and will remain so this week, and the Isle of Wight NHS have issued some top tips for keeping cool and safe. Shut windows and pull down the...
Emergency services are dealing with an incident near Hove
Emergency servcies are dealing with an incident between Hove and Brighton resulting in trains having to run at a reduced speed.
Detectives are appealing for information following a serious assault in Tonbridge
At around 10pm on Wednesday 24 March 2021, officers were called by South East Coast Ambulance Service to a report of a man with injuries consistent with...
Witnesses are sought by officers investigating allegations a woman and her children were racially abused in Maidstone
It is reported a man used abusive language during an altercation at a McDonald’s drive-through in Hart Street. The incident happened at around 11.30pm on...
Appeal to find missing woman from Dover
Officers from Kent Police are appealing for information to help locate a missing woman from Dover. Callie Lewis, 24, was last seen on Wednesday 22 August and...
Potential Devolution for the Solent
The council has been involved in detailed discussions about the potential devolution of powers from government to, firstly, Hampshire and Isle of Wight and...
Armed Patrol in Kent arrest man in Snodland assault
Kent Police was called to a report of an assault in the Holborough Road area of Snodland at 1.34pm on Saturday 11 July 2020. A man was found with hand injuries...
Three people, including a four-year-old child, were taken to hospital for treatment with, what are believed to be, non-life-changing injuries following a collision
Police are appealing for witnesses of a collision involving two cars near Trekenning, St Columb Major, Cornwall, this morning at around 7.30am. The collision...
Escaped prisoners may be on the Isle of Wight
Thames Valley Police is continuing to appeal for information to trace a man who absconded from HMP Springhill. Jason Sufi, aged 39, absconded from the prison...
Workmen detain knifeman after hate attack against Jews man in Stoke Newington
A group of workman have detained a suspected knifeman following a broad daylight race hate attack that took place on Friday afternoon in Stoke Newington...
Police Launch Murder Inquiry after Late Night Attack on Isle of Wight
A Man has died after being assaulted in Newport in the early hours on the Isle of Wight The man found in St James’ Street, Newport just before 4am on Sunday...
Two vehicles collision on major Guildford Road
Police are currently dealing with a serious collision on A3 southbound at #Guildford just before the cathedral. The incident, is believed to have involved 2...
Molesey man who forged the will of his murdered ex-partner jailed for eight months
A 53-year-old man who falsified the will of his estranged partner following her murder has been sentenced to eight months behind bars. Robert Webb, of Walton...
An early morning collision in Widley near Portsmouth called on the firefighters with specialists cutting equipment to free those trapped. Crews from Hampshire...
Manhunt after violent burglar breaks out of Margate Police custody
Information is being sought to locate a Thanet man wanted for escaping lawful custody. At around 12.30pm on Thursday 15 April 2021, Patrick Dandas...
If your a Morrisons Customer You need to read this
Morrisons shoppers have been warned about a fake voucher scam which asks for their bank details. Scammers are using e-mails, text messages and social network...
Police officer charged with causing deaths of aunt and nephew
The CPS has authorised charging PC Edward Welch, an officer from the Metropolitan Police, with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving, causing...
A thief who assaulted a shop worker and spat in the faces of two police officers has been jailed
Connor Jones, 24, of Shelley Avenue, Canterbury, was given a 360-day sentence at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on 20 January 2022. The court hearing...
Jet ski stolen from Ramsgate property
Kent Police is appealing for information following the reported theft of a jet ski from Manston, near Ramsgate. The machine was stolen from a property...
A group of friends who deliberately drove into a cyclist before assaulting him in west London have been jailed
Amrou Greenidge, 18, was struck by a car while cycling through Fulham on 18 August 2019. He was then attacked by the group, who were armed with weapons...