Police have confirmed a boy has been murdered in Milton Keynes today

At just after 1.30pm, officers were called to reports of a boy being stabbed at Milton Keynes College, Chaffron Way.

Emergency services treated him at the scene before taking him to Milton Keynes General Hospital, where he died.

The boy’s next of kin have been informed and they are being supported by specially trained officers.

The thoughts of everyone at Thames Valley Police are with the family of the victim.

There is a large police cordon, which is likely to be in place for some time.

If any members of the public have concerns, please do not hesitate to speak to one of our officers.

Anyone with any information about the incident should call 101 or visit our website, quoting reference 43220064415.