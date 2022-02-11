Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information following a violent assault in Brent

Police were called at approximately 10pm on Monday, 7 February to Prout Grove, NW10 following reports that a 59-year-old man had been attacked.

Officers attended and found the man suffering from a number of stab wounds. He was taken by the London Ambulance Service to a north London hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Detectives from the North West BCU, which covers Brent, are appealing for anyone who witnessed the assault, or the moments leading up to it, to come forward and speak with them.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 7505/07Feb. To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A 45-year-old man has been charged in connection with the investigation.