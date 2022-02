Roy Yearwood was last seen at the Glades Shopping Centre at approximately 3.15pm on Thursday, 10 February.

The 80-year-old suffers from dementia and had recently moved to the Beckenham area from Wembley.

He was last seen wearing a beige and black baseball cap, a blue coat, grey tracksuit trousers and blue trainers.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 22MIS004791.

Information can also be provided to the Missing People charity.