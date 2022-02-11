Officers are investigating a report of an assault by two men in Tunbridge Wells

The incident happened on Saturday 5 February 2022 as the victim, a man in his 20s, was walking in Mount Pleasant Road.

At around 8.50pm, it is alleged two men ran up to the victim and punched him. They then continued to assault him after he had fallen to the ground.

The victim was later taken to the hospital for treatment for facial injuries and bruising.

Investigating officer, PC Lily Mackay, said: ‘We understand the suspects fled the scene after members of the public intervened and we are appealing for anybody who witnessed the incident but has not yet spoken to the police, to call our appeal line.’

Two men, both aged 22, were arrested on Monday 7 February on suspicion of assault. They were later bailed to return to the police station on 6 March.

Witnesses and anyone with information are urged to call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/23937/22.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or by filling in the online report form available on their website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org