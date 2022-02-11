Can you help police find missing Hum Gurung from Farnborough?

The 74-year-old was last seen at around 11.30am this morning (Friday 11 February) in the Caswell Close area.

Police are concerned for his welfare and are asking the public to report any sightings of him to them.

Hum is described as:

Nepalese

5ft 6ins tall

Slim build but with protruding belly

Greying hair

Clean-shaven

He is thought to be wearing black trousers, a grey long-sleeved zip-top, a grey T-shirt, a black baseball cap, grey leather slip-on shoes, and a black bum bag.

Police suspect, he may also be carrying a wooden scratching stick and a small green microfiber towel.

Hum speaks very little English, and often travels by bus, so police are asking people to share the appeal around the county.

If you have seen him today, please call 101 quoting reference 1819 of today’s date.