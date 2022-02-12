Man jailed for firearms offences after handgun found during vehicle stop

Mazlum Sigirtmac, 30 of Colville Estate, Hackney, was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court to seven years and two months’ imprisonment on Thursday, 10 February for conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life and conspiracy to possess ammunition with intent to endanger life.

He pleaded guilty to the above offences at the same court on Wednesday, 5 January.

Detective Inspector Glenn Butler from the Specialist Crime North Command, said: “While Glock handguns like the one possessed by Sigirtmac are extremely rare in London, the work of detectives in taking these lethal weapons off our streets is vital. There is no doubt in my mind that this seizure has prevented serious violent crime.

“I hope the sentence imposed sends a strong message to those involved in firearms criminality. Your actions are reprehensible and we will seek to bring you to justice.”

On 25 May 2021, officers from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command conducted an intelligence-led stop, with the support of armed officers, on two vehicles travelling in convoy along Victoria Park Road, E9.

Sigirtmac – the rear passenger in one of the cars – was detained whilst a search was carried out.

Officers searching the vehicles quickly recovered a loaded Glock handgun from the first vehicle which was found in a bag on the back seat.

Sigirtmac was arrested and charged with conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life and conspiracy to possess ammunition on 27 May 2021.

DI Butler, added: “The Met is committed to tackling and reducing violent crime. Part of this involves relying on our communities to come forward with any information they have about anyone who may be carrying a weapon.”

A further two men and a woman were arrested and charged with conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life and conspiracy to possess ammunition on 25 May 2021.

The three who appeared at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Tuesday, 1 February and following a trial, were found not guilty by the jury.