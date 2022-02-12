BREAKING BRISTOL DOVER KENT SOMERSET

Police are renewing their appeal to trace Robin, believed to be sleeping rough after leaving an address in Weston-super-Mare on 27 January.

February 12, 2022
1 Min Read

Police have also said that Robin has connections and may be in the Dover area.

 
He could be anywhere in the South West and officers are concerned for his welfare as he needs regular medication. Please check out buildings and caravans to see if he has sought shelter.
Robin is 42 and described as white, about 6ft 6ins (2m) tall and of large build, with a shaved head. He was wearing a black and white checked shirt, black trousers and trainers and had a grey hooded jumper with him.
If you know where Robin is now please call 999 and give the reference 5222022181. Ring 101 and give the same reference if you have any other information which could help.
Robin, if you see this, please contact your family or ring 101.
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailGoogle+WhatsApp