Police have also said that Robin has connections and may be in the Dover area.
Police are renewing their appeal to trace Robin, believed to be sleeping rough after leaving an address in Weston-super-Mare on 27 January.
You may also like
An appeal for witnesses has been issued after a robbery at a pensioner’s home at Hartley
An appeal for witnesses has been issued after a robbery at a pensioner’s home at Hartley. Kent Police received a report that at around 2pm on Tuesday 3 March...
Teenager Girl fights for life after multiple motorbikes crash in Dorchester
Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward following a serious road traffic collision on the A35 at Dorchester in which a teenage girl sustained life...
After 32 years of dedicated service to London, Dany Cotton, London Fire Brigade’s first woman Commissioner, will retire from service in April 2020. “I...
People are being urged to follow the latest public health advice and reduce unnecessary social interactions during the build up to Christmas
Over the past seven days Wiltshire Police has seen strong compliance with the current Tier 2 restrictions in Swindon and Wiltshire. The official figures, as...
Kent Police is appealing for information to find a Folkestone woman and her son. Leon Kilgariff, 5,was reported missing on 15 April from the Cheriton area of...
Police dog stops training exercise to help uncover suspected heroin in Minster
Police dog stops training exercise to help uncover suspected heroin in Minster A Kent Police dog halted a training exercise to help officers uncover suspected...
Detectives are appealing for witnesses following an arrest made in connection with an attempted robbery and a disturbance in Folkestone
At around 10.50pm on Saturday 13 November 2021, Kent Police was called to the Leas area following a report of a man being threatening towards others in Skuba...
Southampton Teenager charged with Baby Murder
A 16-year-old schoolboy has been charged with murder following the death of a baby on a Southampton council estate. Emergency services were called to an...
Cowes RNLI were scrambled by the UK Coastguard to Totland Bay earlier this evening (Tuesday). The ‘Sheena Louise’ Atlantic 85 lifeboat was already on...
New chief for Surrey fire and rescue service
Steve Owen-Hughes has been appointed Chief Fire Officer for Surrey Fire and Rescue Service. Mr Owen-Hughes joined the service in 2010 as Assistant Chief Fire...
Regional organised crime unit nets jailed sentences of almost 500 years in 2019
The regional police unit which tackles serious and organised crime across the east has helped secure jail sentences of almost 500 years in 2019. The regional...
A man who went on the run in an effort to avoid prosecution has been sentenced to 7 years on Friday 15th October for conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin into Barrow-in-Furness
Jack Murphy, 26, of Lower House Lane, Liverpool was arrested in January 2021 for a Class A drugs supply operation known as Operation Funicular that spanned...
Was Main Gas Valve Concreted Over at Grenfell Towers?
One of the most puzzling and worrying aspects of the terrible Grenfell Tower fire was the rapid spread of the fire through the building from the burning...
A man has sadly died following an incident in Portsmouth last night
Police were called at 6.59pm yesterday evening to the junction of Copnor Road and Amberley Road. They were responding to concern for the safety of a man in...
Police have charged two men in connection with a shooting in Dagenham
Darrell Modeste, 29 of Napa Close, Stratford, has been charged with – x1 Possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life – x2...
The family of a man found murdered in Neasden have made a public appeal for information
The body of 38-year-old Justin Bello was found in a communal area to the rear of Lovett Way, NW10, when police were called to the location at around 08:16hrs...
Man Arrested after Body Pulled from River Thames in Early Hours of the Morning in Surrey
A man, 47, has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body is pulled from the Thames at Shepperton Police have confirmed this afternoon. An investigation...
Murder investigation launched in Blackpool
A murder investigation is underway after a man died following a stabbing in Blackpool. Police were called around 11.15am yesterday (Saturday, October 26) to...
Attempted murder charges have been authorised against two men following a shooting near Greenhithe
Attempted murder charges have been authorised against two men following a shooting near Greenhithe. Christopher Nourse, 41, of Ospringe Close, Penge, and Colin...
Police called after shots fired
Police are seeking witnesses to a disturbance involving several men in Church Road, St Leonards-on-Sea, during which gunshots were heard. It happened shortly...
A21 Tonbridge Bridge fall no longer being treated as suspicious
Detectives investigating the circumstances around the death of a woman who fell from a bridge on the A21 are satisfied there are no suspicious circumstances...
One charged following Ashford town centre disturbance
A teenager is to appear in court in connection with a disturbance in Ashford town centre. The 17-year-old boy from Ashford was charged on Thursday 6 February...
A 34-year-old Doncaster man has been jailed for six years for assaulting a man with a machete
Kiel Tetley, formerly of Bowness Drive, Doncaster, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday 15 February where he was sentenced to six years in prison. He...
Man dies in Merton house blaze
A man has sadly died at a house blaze on Kingsbridge Road in Merton Three fire engines and around 18 firefighters and officers attended the fire, which was at...