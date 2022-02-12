Kaci is a 15-year-old vulnerable child who is missing. Officers believe she may be in the Scarborough area. However, she may have travelled further afield, and she also has links to Hull.
Kaci was last seen on Tuesday 8 February, and we are urging anyone who has seen or heard from her since to contact us with information.
She is described as of slim build, around 5ft 8ins tall with long dark hair.
Kaci or members of the public are able to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, or 999 if it is an emergency.
The charity Missing People can also be contacted either by calling or texting 116000.
Please quote reference NYP-10022022-0188 when providing information
Kaci, if you see this, please get in touch Polce are extremely worried about you
