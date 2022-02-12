Smart Motorway works on the M27 in hampshire are to end from next week after nearly four years

National Highways have been upgrading a 15-mile stretch of the M27 between junctions 4 (M3 interchange) and 11 (Fareham) since March 2018.

Here is all you need to know:

Drivers can rejoice as the works are finally set to end, with the removal of temporary measures to begin from tomorrow night.

National Highways workers will start to lift the traffic cones and barriers over several nights.

The road will then be fully open from 6am on Friday 18th February.

National Highways says when all the traffic management is removed, the four lanes will be upped to 60mph speeds while new technology, including stopped vehicle detection, is undergoing its final tests.

But, once the final tests have been completed on stopped vehicle detection, the speed limit will be raised to up to 70mph when junctions 4 to 11 are fully open.

Control room operators will be able to change the speed limit and display warning messages during incidents.

The motorway will also be four lanes wide too.