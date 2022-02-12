The 25-years-old was last seen at about 5pm yesterday.
He is white, 5ft 10ins tall, slim, with brown eyes, dark hair and stubble.
If you see David, please call 999, quoting reference number 1296 (11/2).
David Thompson is missing from Lambourn in Berkshire
Winchester Pensioner remains missing
Searched are continuing to find a missing man from Winchester. Anthony Hayter, aged 80, was last seen leaving his home address in Winchester at around 12.30pm...
Police name Murder victim found in Enfield Loft
Detectives investigating the murder of a man whose body was found at an address in Enfield have confirmed his identity. Acting on information received...
A Rushden paedophile who inappropriately touched a young girl and sent her sick messages has been ordered to complete a sex offender programme
Scott Loakes, 27, admitted four child sex offences before a judge but denied there was any sexual element to the messages. And he even claimed he was seeking...
The collaboration has been designed to provide additional resilience across the South East as well as consistency in our approach to fire investigation and the training of all fire investigation officers
In November 2021, East Sussex, West Sussex, Kent and Surrey Fire and Rescue Services signed a joint policy (Memorandum of Understanding) for the 4F...
Man sentenced to six years behind bars following violent, unprovoked assault in Woking
A man has been sentenced to six years behind bars after being found guilty to smashing a wine glass over a man’s head in a completely unprovoked attack. Samuel...
A disturbance in #Chatham High Street has led to two men being arrested
On Wednesday 4 August 2021 investigating officers arrested a 30-year-old man from Sittingbourne on suspicion of affray. He was additionally arrested for two...
Inspector Andy Storey Speaking at the scene after Four Dead and 12 Injuried
East Isley, West Berkshire Wednesday 10th August 2016 FOUR people have been killed and a dozen injured after an eight-vehicale crash on the A34 at East Ilsley...
Serial arsonist hunted by Police
Detectives investigating fires in Newham and Waltham Forest are appealing for witnesses and information. Police were called to outside a church in the...
Following a fatal road traffic collision between a car and motorbike Police have named the motorcyclist who sadly died as 59 year oldStephen Chapman
Following a fatal road traffic collision between a car and motorbike on Staithes Road, Preston just before 7.15am yesterday morning, Tuesday 2 March, we are...
Officers from Hampshire Constabulary and Paramedics from the Isle of Wight ambulance service have been called to a property in Ventnor this evening. An...
Armed Police called to sleepy Barnehurst after man threatens to shoot anyone for his kids
Thirty Armed officers from across London descended on to the sleep town of Barnehurst in the early hours on Monday morning throwing Bexley Road into total...
A people smuggler who boasted he could get 50 people a week into England has been jailed for nine years and nine months in prison.
A people smuggler who boasted he could get 50 people a week into England has been jailed for nine years and nine months in prison. Arthuras Jusas, of...
First bus set to remove services through Paulsgrove after vehicles are stoned and attacked
Over the last three nights first bus services travelling through Paulsgrove have had windows smashed on their vehicles whilst operating along Ludlow Road...
Major Rescue operation to free Person trapped in Mud in Southampton
A major rescue operation involving the Two Coastguard search and rescue teams from Hillhead and Southampton, An RNLI Lifeboat from Calshot and fire crews from...
Eastchurch residents are warned to be vigilant after men claiming to be police officers are reported to have assaulted a pensioner in his own home before stealing a wallet and cash
At around 9.40pm on Tuesday 15 September 2020, two men knocked on the door of a house in First Avenue. When one of the occupants, a man in his 80s...
Grenfell Tower block official death toll raised to 87
Around 250 specialist investigators are continuing their tireless work as part of the Met Police operation following the tragic fire at Grenfell Tower on...
Officers investigating an incident in St Lawrence have charged a man
Police were called at 9.32am on Wednesday 22 December with reports of a woman being assaulted in woodland near Undercliff Drive. The woman did not sustain...
Body of Andrew Southworth found dead in Wargrave
Officers searching for a missing person have located the body of a man in Wargrave, Berkshire. Andrew Southworth, aged 25, was reported missing on Tuesday...
Attorney General has issued a strong warning following the Disappearance of Sarah Everard
The Attorney General confirms the requirement not to publish material that could jeopardise a fair trial. Following the disappearance of Sarah Everard on the...
O2 mobile message scam to be aware of
Just to make people aware there is a scam claiming to be from 02 stating you have not paid your phone. The text message will direct you to enter card details...
Eight migrants found in the back of a lorry on the busy M20 Motorway in Kent
Police were called to between J4 and J3 of the M20 Londonbound near Maidstone at 12:26pm on Friday , after a lorry driver reported people in his trailer...
As a parent I would be ashamed
A woman whose teenage daughter was beaten in broad-day light in a busy Portsmouth street in a “happy slapping” attack has denounced the craze as...
Appeal to trace cyclist who helped injured man in Shoreditch
Detectives are appealing for assistance in tracing a witness who intervened during an incident. At around 02:30am on 12 October, the 35-year-old victim had an...
Man dies after being hit on the M4 by an HGV
Officers from Thames Valley Police’s Serious Collisions Investigations Unit are investigating a fatal road traffic collision which occurred on the M4 between...