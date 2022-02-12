BERKSHIRE BREAKING Lambourn

David Thompson is missing from Lambourn in Berkshire

February 12, 2022
1 Min Read

The 25-years-old was last seen at about 5pm yesterday.
He is white, 5ft 10ins tall, slim, with brown eyes, dark hair and stubble.
If you see David, please call 999, quoting reference number 1296 (11/2).

FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailGoogle+WhatsApp