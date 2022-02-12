Billy Mansfield, 26, hurled the firework at the London Stadium after Jarrod Bowen scored in the 80th minute in their 1-2 defeat to Brentford last 3 October.
A lifelong West Ham fan who threw a flare onto the pitch during a Premier League match has been banned from ever seeing his beloved club play again
