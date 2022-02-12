BREAKING LONDON WEST HAM

A lifelong West Ham fan who threw a flare onto the pitch during a Premier League match has been banned from ever seeing his beloved club play again

Billy Mansfield, 26, hurled the firework at the London Stadium after Jarrod Bowen scored in the 80th minute in their 1-2 defeat to Brentford last 3 October.

