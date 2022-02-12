We are appealing for the public’s help to trace a teenager who has gone missing from #Harpenden

Millie, aged 15, was last seen at her home address at around 10.30pm last night.

She is described as being around 5ft 4ins tall and fair-skinned. She has short, light brown hair with blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing black loose trousers, a black top, a red military-style coat and black boots.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Millie’s welfare.

If you have seen Millie since she was reported missing or have information about where she has been, you can report information by:

Calling 999 immediately if you believe you are with Millie now or have seen her in the last few moments, quoting ISR 114 of 11 February.