Millie, aged 15, was last seen at her home address at around 10.30pm last night.
She is described as being around 5ft 4ins tall and fair-skinned. She has short, light brown hair with blue eyes.
She was last seen wearing black loose trousers, a black top, a red military-style coat and black boots.
Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Millie’s welfare.
If you have seen Millie since she was reported missing or have information about where she has been, you can report information by:
Calling 999 immediately if you believe you are with Millie now or have seen her in the last few moments, quoting ISR 114 of 11 February.
We are appealing for the public’s help to trace a teenager who has gone missing from #Harpenden
Millie, aged 15, was last seen at her home address at around 10.30pm last night.
You may also like
Detectives are making a new appeal for witnesses following the death of a man who was seriously injured after falling from an e-scooter in Twickenham
Police were called at 7.10pm on Thursday, 15 July following reports that a man had fallen from an e-scooter in Heath Road. Officers attended along with...
Mann dies following fatal collision in Walsall
A man has sadly died following a road traffic collision this afternoon. West Midlands Ambulance Service received a call to reports of a man who had come off a...
Thieves Steal Purse in Gosport Burglary
Hampshire Police have released a CCTV image of a man who we would like to speak to following a burglary on Holly Street in Gosport. At some point between...
A new electric bike share scheme has launched – a first for the Island – with a fleet of three electric bikes hitting the streets of Newport this...
Police have closed off a road in Portsmouth this afternoon following an incident. Sultan Road in the city is taped off with teams from Hampshire Police, South...
Man arrested after shooting in Dartford
The Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate have arrested a man on suspicion of murder following a death in Dartford. At 12.06pm on Tuesday 11 May 2021, Kent...
Manhunt launched for Hackney bus sex attacker
Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing a man in connection with a sexual assault in Hackney. Detectives would like to speak to the man pictured...
Charlie Says:”Come to Kent with Drugs you’ll end up in Jail “
Heroin and crack cocaine found by a police dog in the air vents of a car in Dover has led to a drug dealer being jailed for seven years and ten months. Sixty...
The victim was approaching the bridge near the junction with Victoria Way
Police appealing for witnesses after a man exposed himself to a woman out jogging along the Basingstoke canal tow path yesterday (29 September). The victim was...
Man missing from Bransgore have you seen him
Can you help us find a missing man from Bransgore? Andrew Dunn, 30, was last seen at his home in the early hours of yesterday morning (December 30), before...
Courts Bans Moron Driver Ryan Vincent after Causing Serious Crash
A motorist has been banned from driving after he was found guilty of causing a crash which closed a major Southampton route for several hours. Ryan Vincent...
Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist in his 50s died after his blue bike and a White Citroen Berlingo van crashed on the A30 between Blackwater and Blackbushe Airport
It happened about 4.15pm today, Tuesday, April 27. The road has been closed in both directions and is likely to be for sometime. We’re appealing for...
Detectives have charged a further man with the murder of 22-year-old Kai Davis in Kingston
Conrad Adams – 18 of Bulow Court, SW6 will appear in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 8 September charged with murder. He was arrested...
Police investigating two street robberies in Hove have charged three men
A group of men, who were mainly wearing hooded tops and dark clothing, approached the victim around 7.50am on Saturday (October 24) and asked if he wanted to...
Searches are continuing for a diver who went missing off the coast of Lulworth in Purbeck
Carvalho Ildelindo da Silveira, aged in his 60s and from Bramdean in Hampshire, was diving off the coast of Lulworth Cove on Saturday 7 August 2021. He was...
Detectives investigating a murder in Haringey have made a third arrest
A 15-year-old boy was arrested on Monday, 22 February on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody at a north London police station. Police were called...
Murder invesigation after teenager is gunned down in the early hours in Leyton
Police were called at 1..29am on Wednesday, 1 September to reports of gunshots heard in the vicinity of Capworth Street, E10. A short time later...
A woman has died following a collision on the M25 earlier this morning
Police were called to the clockwise carriageway between J8 and 9 around 8.05am on 11th January 2022 following reports of a collision between a car and a lorry...
Kent Police is appealing for witnesses following a collision which left a pedestrian seriously injured. Officers were called to scene, in London Road, Teynham...
Two men have appeared in court charged with a Maidstone robbery
On Tuesday 2 June 2020, a man in his 50s reported he had been robbed by two other men near All Saints Church on Mill Street. It is alleged the victim was...
Firefighters have issued a candle safety reminder after a fire at a bungalow on Westacott in Hayes
The ground floor of a bungalow was destroyed by fire and part of the roof was also damaged by the blaze. A woman and two children left the building...
A man has been charged with murder following an assault in Dagenham
Airidas Janavicius – 38 of Burdetts Road, Dagenham will appear in custody at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 26 July charged with the murder of 44...
Fire breaks out at Surrey University
Fire crews from Surrey Fire and Rescue have been called to tackle a fire that has broken out at the University of Surrey in Guildford. It’s understood...
Officers are renewing their appeal for anyone with information about a shooting that occurred in Southwark in the early hours of Sunday morning to come forward
Police were called shortly before 3am on Sunday, 23 May following reports of gunshots in Consort Road, SE15. Officers attended with London Ambulance Service...