An HGV lorry driver is behind bars after being found guilty of causing death by careless driving after colliding with the back of a car on the M23 during the annual London to Brighton Veteran Car Run in 2019

Michael Black, 52, of #Crawley, #West Sussex, was sentenced to 20 months in prison and banned from driving for 22 months after being convicted of the death of 80-year-old vintage car driver Ronald Carey. Ronald’s wife Billi, who was in the front passenger seat at the time, also suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash.

The couple had travelled from Canada to take part in the annual London to Brighton Veteran Car Run.

Analysis of Black’s mobile phone subsequently showed a phone call was in progress at the time of the collision.

Describing the collision as a “tragic set of events”, Temporary Detective Constable Kelly Newton, from Surrey Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said her thoughts remained with Mr Carey’s family and hoped that the sentence would help them begin to come to terms with their loss and to start to move on with their lives.