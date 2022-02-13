Macey, aged 13, was last seen in Oldham at around 3.15am this morning (Saturday 12 February 2022).
She is described as being approximately 5ft 3in tall and of a slim build with long dark coloured hair. Macey was last seen wearing a pink zebra print dressing gown.
Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Macey and want to make sure she is safe and well.
Anyone with information about Macey’s whereabouts should contact police directly via 101.
Can you help us find a missing girl from Oldham?
A kite-surfer has died after getting into difficulties in Bracklsham Bay
Selsey Coastguard team were paged at 1.20pm on Wednesday afternoon to a Kitesurfer in difficulties at Bracklesham. Paramedics, Hampshire & Isle Of Wight...
Have you seen missing man Christopher Marshman?
Information is sought to help locate a man from Ditton near Aylesford who was reported missing on Monday 4 November 2019. Christopher Marshman, 48, is...
Detectives appeal for help to trace parents of newborn baby in need of hospital treatment
Detectives are increasingly concerned for the safety of a newborn baby girl and are appealing for the public’s help to find her parents. The child, who police...
Fire crews called to Property fire in Farnham
Three fire crews from Surrey and Hampshire have been called to a property fire in Farnham this lunchtime. Crews from Farnham and Rushmore were called just...
The night the knock on the doors changed by life forever
On 28th July 2019 at just before 8am I received a knock on our door, two police officers informed me that my darling son had been killed in a hit and run. At...
Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious collision on the A31 last night (December 27)
Police were called around 11pm following the collision involving a white Honda Civic and green Ford Focus near Minstead in the New Forest. The driver of the...
Two charged after Folkestone knife attack
Two men have been charged following an assault in Folkestone. Officers were called to Cheriton Road at 11.55am on Tuesday 25 August 2020 after a 19-year...
Emergency services called to free person stuck in the Mud in Portsmouth
A major operation involving the two coastguard search and rescue teams from Portsmouth and Hillhead are working with South central ambulance service the Police...
The government announced a further 231 deaths of COVID19
Of these, 201 deaths were in England, 14 in Wales, 11 in Northern Ireland and five in Scotland. Batches of the coronavirus vaccine have been pictured...
A former Member of Parliament has been convicted of sexually assaulting two women
A former Member of Parliament has been convicted of sexually assaulting two women. Charlie Elphicke, 49 , of St Margaret’s Bay, Dover was found guilty of three...
Temporary relaxation of the enforcement of the drivers’ hours rules: delivery of essential items to retailers
In response to requests from Industry, the Department for Transport has, pursuant to Article 14(2) of Regulation (EC) No 561/2006, agreed to a temporary and...
AN 12 cargo plane that crashed in the Irkutsk Region in Eastern Siberia caught fire when hitting the ground
The fire-fighting and rescue teams have arrived at the crash site. The plane is ablaze, the press office said. There were nine persons on board the An-12 that...
A London Underground driver has tested positive for coronavirus
A driver on the London Underground driver has tested positive for coronavirus we can reveal Transport for London said the driver is receiving support...
Commissioner sends Met’s Party Police to Hackney to break up house party
Over three hundred officers have been deployed to break up a party in the early hours of Sunday morning in Hackney we can reveal. A Police helicopter...
Coronavirus response in Southampton
Has the deadly Coronavirus reached Southampton, NHS Paramedics were last night called to the Mayflower Halls Student accommodation after a resident upon...
‘Snip the straps’ off face masks as Great British September Clean launches
As the Great British September Clean kicks off, we’re urging people to ‘snip the straps’ from disposable face masks, as we reveal that...
“Ill feeling” over parking tickets issued as families enjoyed Cowes Red Arrow Display
Residents have criticised a decision to send two parking wardens to patrol a road – while residents and visitors enjoyed an official Red Arrows display...
Man carrying Knife in Ryde is Tasered and detained by Police
A man seen carrying a knife in Ryde has been tasered by armed Police and safely arrested. Armed Police officers from the Joint Armed Roads Policing unit were...
Police officers use belts to make improvised hoist in Northfleet cliff rescue
Police officers use belts to make improvised hoist in Northfleet cliff rescue Quick thinking officers turned their belts into an improvised hoist to rescue a...
Man sentenced to life imprisonment for North Dorset murder and attempted murder
A man convicted of murdering Sir Richard Sutton and attempting to murder his own mother at their home in North Dorset has been sentenced to life imprisonment...
A woman was rushed to hospital after being hit by a bus outside Lewisham station last night injuries are now non life-threatening.
Police were called to Loampit Vale, near the junction with Station Road, to reports of a collision between a pedestrian and cyclist shortly before 10.50pm. A...
A ‘dangerous’ man who tried to kill his former partner was sentenced to eight and a half years’ imprisonment for GBH and controlling and coercive behaviour at St Albans Crown Court
Darryl Harding, age 53, of Little Hardings in Welwyn Garden City, was sentenced to seven years imprisonment for S18 GBH and an additional 18 months for...
Officers have arrested a man following reports of an assault in Eastleigh over the weekend
An altercation ensued outside of the Co-Operative store on Falkland Court at around 4.10pm yesterday afternoon (27 June). The victim, a 33-year-old man from...
Four arrested in late night NCA raid
Officers from the National Crime Agency’s Armed Operations Unit have arrested four men as part of a major investigation into the criminal supply of firearms to...