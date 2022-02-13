Can you help us find a missing girl from Oldham?

Macey, aged 13, was last seen in Oldham at around 3.15am this morning (Saturday 12 February 2022).

She is described as being approximately 5ft 3in tall and of a slim build with long dark coloured hair. Macey was last seen wearing a pink zebra print dressing gown.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Macey and want to make sure she is safe and well.

Anyone with information about Macey’s whereabouts should contact police directly via 101.