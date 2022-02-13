BERKSHIRE BREAKING Lambourn

It is with regret that we confirm a body has been found in connection with a missing person investigation

February 13, 2022
1 Min Read

David Thompson was reported missing from Lambourn in Berkshire.
Sadly, the body of a man has been found near Lambourn. Although formal identification is yet to take place, we believe the body is that of David Thompson.
David’s next of kin have been informed and is being supported by officers.