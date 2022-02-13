Police on Sussex are concerned for 12-year-old Daisy Mallaghan

Daisy has gone missing from her home in Langley Green, Crawley, on Friday.

Daisy is white, about 5’2”, of large build, with short dark brown curly hair, and was last seen wearing a black hoody and black jeans.

She is vulnerable and her disappearance is out of character.

Please share, and dial 999 if you see her, quoting serial 967 of 12/02.