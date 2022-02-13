Daisy has gone missing from her home in Langley Green, Crawley, on Friday.
Daisy is white, about 5’2”, of large build, with short dark brown curly hair, and was last seen wearing a black hoody and black jeans.
She is vulnerable and her disappearance is out of character.
Please share, and dial 999 if you see her, quoting serial 967 of 12/02.
Police on Sussex are concerned for 12-year-old Daisy Mallaghan
A police officer has been dismissed without notice at the conclusion of a misconduct hearing.
PC Joseph Thompson, attached to the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command, was alleged to have breached the Standards of Professional...
Police are currently assisting with an incident at the fire station in Castle Street in Berkhamsted
A 50-metre cordon is currently in place around the building, involving the closure of some roads, after a suspected historical explosive device was brought to...
A CCTV image has been released by officers investigating a report of shoplifting in Folkestone
At around 5.20am on Thursday 1 April 2021, food items were reportedly stolen from a petrol station in Cheriton High Street. The incident, which is being...
Motorcyclist Dies follow Fatal Crash in Basingstoke
Police are appealing for information after a motorcyclist died in a crash. Emergency services rushed to the scene of the one-vehicle collision at about 7.30pm...
A CCTV image has been released by officers investigating the theft of traffic light batteries in Ashford
A CCTV image has been released by officers investigating the theft of traffic light batteries in Ashford. Kent Police was contacted on Wednesday 8 July...
A former teacher is to appear in court to answer charges of sexual offences against pupils at two boarding schools where he worked in West Sussex and Wiltshire between 1965 and 1985.
Piers Le Cheminant, 75, retired, of Spitchurch Manor Road, Poundgate, Newton Abbot, Devon, has been served with summons to appear at Worthing...
Three arrested after Violent attack in Southsea Flats
Three people have been arrested after a violent incident at Keelan Court, in quiet Richmond Road, just after midnight. A 29-year-old woman from Southsea, a 32...
Drink driver jailed after he killed Roxanne Moran
A drink driver whose passenger was killed following a collision in Odiham has today (Thursday 7 February) been jailed for six years. Tenny Turner, 30, of Hound...
Jim Bowen has died aged 80.
Sad to report Jim Bowen has died aged 80. Broadcaster and comedian Jim Bowen, best known for hosting darts-based game show Bullseye in the 1980s and...
Murdered Eastleigh Man named as Sagar Bhatti
Friends and family have paid tribute to the Eastleigh man who was pushed in front of a car in the early hours of Sunday morning in Eastleigh and died. The...
Possession of a sawn-off shotgun results in jail for Gillingham dealer
An operation to target drug dealing in Medway has resulted in the seizure of a sawn-off shotgun and a man being sentenced to nine years’ imprisonment. Wade...
Police warn of delays and advise to plan ahead of Wickham Horse Fair
Police are advising motorists and visitors to Wickham Horse Fair on Monday 21 May to allow more time for their journeys. The fair takes place in Wickham...
Fire Rips Through Berkshire Hotel
Mortimer, Berkshire Firefighters have been tackling a major fire at a Berkshire hotel.
A major rescue operation is taking place off Peacehaven in East Sussex
A major rescue operation is taking place off Peacehaven in East Sussex after a dog and owner got in difficulty it is understood. HM Coastguard are coordinating...
Missing West Wight man Peiman Moradi is found
A major multi-agency search was sparked for a man who was reported missing in West Wight in Freshwater on the Isle of Wight this morning (Sunday). The...
Detectives are appealing for information following the arrests of four teenagers in relation to an assault in Deal
At around 11.35pm on Friday 30 July 2021 Kent Police was called to a report that a teenage boy had been assaulted. It is understood that the victim had been...
24 year old Man Stabbed to Death in Barking
A murder investigation has been launched following a stabbing in Barking. Police were called on Thursday, 17 May at 23:31 hours to reports of a stabbing in...
Police investigating an assault at Burton-on-Trent railway station have released a CCTV image of a person of interest
Just after 10am on Wednesday 14 July, a man was asked by a member of rail staff to exit the station’s female toilets. The man responded by threatening the...
Warrants executed across Kent and London for drug supply sees five people arrested
Following two days of activity last month (Wednesday, 18 and Thursday, 19 December, 2019), officers have executed a further 11 warrants at addresses in London...
Man hit by HGV Near Bordon dies
UPDATE Police have sadly confirmed that a pedestrian who was injured following a collision at East Worldham, near Bordon, on 21 July, has died in hospital The...
Dog Support Unit appeal
Bought a puppy during lockdown and thinking you might have bitten off more than you can chew? We might be able to help. If you’ve found yourself in the...
Missing Search and appeal launched for six year old boy from Hackney
Joshua AKOSA, 6 #missing from #Hackney. Believed to be in the Hoxton area. Police are concerned for welfare. Any information please contact 101 quoting...
Isle of Wight Covered in Dusting of Snow
Mant parts of the Isle of Wight have seen a small dusty of snow this lunchtime.
An appeal for information has been issued following a reported robbery near Dover
Kent Police was called after three men forced their way into a shop on Eythorne Road, Shepherdswell, threatened staff and stole a quantity of cigarettes and...