Do you recognise this man and woman?

Officers investigating a violent robbery at East Acton Underground station are today releasing CCTV images in connection.

At 3.30pm on Wednesday 9 February, a group including a man and woman were causing a disturbance on a westbound Central Line service.

As the train reached East Acton station, the man from the group grabbed the bag of another female passenger. She tried to get it back from him, before the woman he was with pulled her off the train, shouting and hitting her in the face.

The victim was pushed on the floor of the platform and was repeatedly punched and kicked in the face by the woman.

The man then took the victim’s phone from her pocket before the group left the station.

Officers believe the people in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise them, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 349 of 09/02/22.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.