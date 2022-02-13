Detectives are investigating a report of a robbery in Maidstone

The incident happened in Graveney Road, Senacre at around 5.30pm on Saturday 12 February 2022.

A delivery driver is alleged to have been assaulted as he returned to his parked van before the vehicle was stolen.

The suspect is described as being white, around 30 years of age and wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and a woollen hat.

The van was later found unattended in Whitebeam Drive, Coxheath.

PC Ashleigh Fell, of Maidstone CID, said: ‘Investigators have been checking CCTV in the area and we are now appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to call the appeal line.

‘We are also asking motorists with dashcam and residents with privately-held CCTV, to check for footage that may assist the investigation.’

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/28452/22.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org