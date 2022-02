Geoff Duggan-Jones, was reported missing from St Mary’s Bay and has not been seen since around 7pm on Monday 14 February 2022.

The 45-year-old is described as 5 ft 7 ins tall with receding black hair and tribal tattoos on his arms.

Anyone who has seen Geoff or knows of his whereabouts should call Kent Police on 101 quoting reference 15-0141.