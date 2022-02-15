Police are urging residents to be vigilant following a suspected rogue trader incident in Swindon

Back in December, an elderly couple were on their driveway in Pleydell Road, when they were approached by a man who claimed to be a builder and informed the couple that their roof needed repairing.

Work was carried out on the roof to a poor standard on a number of different days in December, and each time a large sum of money was requested.

Several thousand pounds was handed over to the suspected rogue traders by the couple who are aged in their 80s.

It is believed there were five men involved, travelling in a white Vauxhall Combo van, with a blue roof rack, orange beacon and ladder.

PC Catrina Palmer said: “We believe the men have been scoping the area and approaching potentially vulnerable residents, claiming to be from a building company. They provide a fake website address and approach residents offering to carry out work on their property before charging large sums of money.

“Rogue traders are known to use high-pressure, forceful sales techniques when they take advantage of often vulnerable people, selling something that isn’t needed or wanted. Please be vigilant and if you have concerns, please call police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

“Our enquiries in relation to this incident in Old Town remain ongoing but we’d ask anyone with information, or anyone who thinks they may have been targeted, to call myself or PC Gatter on 101 and quote crime reference number 54210126610.”