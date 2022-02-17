No Bromley Travelodge haven’t opened up a drive through check in

Shocking pictures show moment car ploughed through a hotel window in Bromley Photos show a car which had driven into The Travelodge Hotel on London Road on Thursday afternoon Pictures show the aftermath after a car ploughed into a hotel in Bromley. The images taken as a major clean up operation takes place as the hotel was evacuated after the vehicle smashed through The window in London Road on Thursday lunchtime.

Many stopped to take camera phone images and look at the damage after police closed part of London Road in both directions whilst the fire service helped to remove the vehicle and builder contractors made it safe. Police were called to London Road, Bromley, at 2.11pm on Thursday, 17 February to reports of a car crashing into a hotel. Officers attended. There were no reported injuries.

The images show a dark coloured vehicle that has driven straight into a huge glass window which is shattered into pieces and also damaged the wall The force of the smash has also caused the curtain pole to come down on the car. A Met Police spokesman said: “Police were called to the Travelodge Hotel on London Road Road just after 2pm to reports of a car driven through a window. No arrests have been made.