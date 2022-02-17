Officers investigating two assaults in Canterbury have released a CCTV image of a man who may be able to assist enquiries

At around 3.20am on Friday 11 February 2022, a man was assaulted by two other men in St George’s Street, opposite the junction with Canterbury Lane.

A witness who saw the assault taking place then tried to intervene and was himself punched, resulting in facial injuries.

Officers are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have information to come forward.

A CCTV image of man who may be able to help the ongoing investigation has also been released.

Anyone with information should call 01843 222289, quoting 46/27198/22.

You can also contact Kent Crimestoppers anonymously via their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.