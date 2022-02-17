An appeal for witnesses has been issued following a report of criminal damage near Herne Bay

Offensive wording and a symbol were carved into the stone of Reculver Towers in Reculver Lane. The damage was reported to have taken place on Monday 7 February 2022.

Officers are investigating the incident and are appealing for anyone with information to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/25884/22.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form available via this link: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously.