A suspect has been charged in connection with an assault in Ramsgate

Kent Police was called to King Street to a report a man was assaulted between 8pm and 9pm on Saturday 12 February 2022.

The man in his 30s suffered a head injury and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

James Beaumont, 19, of Lancaster Road, Canterbury, was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He appeared at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Monday 14 February and was remanded in custody. The case will next be heard on 14 March at Canterbury Crown Court.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who has information about the incident, and has not yet spoken to an officer, to contact Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/28591/22.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form available via this link: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously.