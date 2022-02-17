Officers are appealing for witnesses after a shed was broken into in a rural Ashford village

The burglary took place at the allotments in Churchfield Way, Wye, between 11pm on Saturday 12 February 2022 and 9am the following morning. A lock and bolt to the shed were damaged and gardening tools, including spades, a rake, and a hoe were taken.

Investigating officers want to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious, or who has dashcam or private CCTV in the area during that time.

Residents who use sheds are being reminded to ensure they are kept secured with a strong lock and any items are kept out of the sight.

Witnesses should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/30115/22.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form available via this link: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously.