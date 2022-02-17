Investigators are appealing for witnesses to a report of a robbery in Swanley

The incident happened at around 7.30pm on Tuesday 15 February 2022, in Hart Dyke Road.

A delivery driver, a woman in her 20s, alleged a man had assaulted her and then stolen her car.

Officers investigating the incident then attended Hockenden Lane, Orpington, Greater London where the vehicle had been involved in a collision a short while after it had been stolen.

Following a search of the area with the assistance of Metropolitan Police patrols and a dog handler, a 52-year-old man from Swanley was arrested on suspicion of robbery, theft and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to the police, are urged to call the appeal line on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/30575/22.

Officers are also asking motorists with dashcam and residents with private CCTV to check for footage that may assist their investigation.

You can also contact Kent Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or using the online form on their website.