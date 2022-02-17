Officers are appealing for information following a fatal fire in Folkestone

Officers are appealing for information following a fire in Folkestone.

Kent Police was called to assist Kent Fire and Rescue Service (KFRS) in Shorncliffe Road at 10.30am on Thursday 17 February 2022 following a fire at a property opposite the junction with Christ Church Road.

Officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and the fire was extinguished by KFRS. A person was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but it is currently being treated as suspicious.

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information which may assist officers is urged to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/31784/22.

You can also contact Kent Crimestoppers anonymously via their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.