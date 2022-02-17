Patrols are targeting speeding drivers travelling into Maidstone in response to concerns raised by residents

On Wednesday 16 February 2022, officers from the Maidstone Community Policing Team completed speed checks in Ashford Road and Sittingbourne Road.

Speeding

Five vehicles were stopped by the constables and the motorists were reported for driving in excess of the 30mph limit.

Inspector Steve Kent, of the Maidstone Community Safety Unit, said, ‘Local officers have noted concerns raised by communities about vehicles failing to slow down as they enter the town.

‘While most motorists were travelling within the speed limit, a number were recorded between 40mph and 50mph.

‘These speeds endanger schoolchildren and other pedestrians, and drivers should remember they have a responsibility to consider the safety of other road users.’