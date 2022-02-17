Plain clothes officers have arrested a man and seized almost 30 wraps of heroin after they observed suspicious behaviour at Tonbridge train station

At around 12.35pm on Tuesday 15 February 2022, two constables from the Tonbridge Community Policing Team were on foot patrol when they noticed a person enter one of the platforms on a bicycle. The bike had no saddle, leading them to suspect it may have been stolen.

Officers followed the man as he suddenly exited the station into Barden Road, where he was questioned about his movements. A search was carried out which led to the discovery of a purple pot from his waistband area. Inside the pot was a yellow plastic egg containing 29 individual street deals of suspected heroin. A small blade was also recovered.

The suspect, aged 19, from the Dover area, was arrested for possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply. He was later released, pending the outcome of further investigation by British Transport Police.