More than 30 drivers were stopped for using a mobile phone at the wheel as part of an operation carried out by Hampshire Constabulary and Thames Valley Police’s Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit.

From Tuesday 15 February to today (Thursday 17 February) officers carried out an operation on the key strategic road networks across both force areas, aimed at stopping drivers who were using their mobile phones whilst driving.

Using a bus, donated by Stagecoach, officers were able to observe motorists in their vehicles. If anyone was seen to be using a mobile phone or not be in proper control of their vehicle, the officers would radio to nearby colleagues who would pull the driver over.

On Tuesday, officers covered the A40 and A34 around Oxford. Ten drivers were stopped for using a mobile phone and four for not being in proper control of their vehicle.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the officers covered the A34 in Hampshire and Berkshire, the A303, M27, M3 and A31.

Wednesday saw ten motorists stopped for using a mobile phone, three for insecure loads and two for not being in proper control. Then on Thursday, 14 drivers were stopped for using a mobile phone, six for insecure loads and three for not being in proper control of a vehicle.

Sergeant Dave Hazlett, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit said: “This operation has shown that whilst the majority of motorists are being safe, a small minority are still choosing to use their mobile phones when driving.

“Research has shown that you are four times more likely to be involved in a collision and be less likely to notice and react to hazards in time by the distraction that mobile devices cause.